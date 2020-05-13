Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala And Other Films Directed By Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik is one of the famous directors and he is known for directing Stree. The movie was Amar Kaushik's directorial debut and won him many awards. Amar Kaushik's debut short film movie is Aaba. As per reports, he also has an upcoming movie in 2020 which is Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. Take a look at the list of movies directed by Amar Kaushik.

Amar Kaushik's movies

Stree

The film is about a female spirit who attacks men at night during a religious festival. The horror film emerged as a commercial success. The cast of the movie includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Trailer out today... First look poster of #Stree... Stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee... Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK... Directed by Amar Kaushik... 31 Aug 2018 release... #StreeTrailerToday pic.twitter.com/8sdggeEzrx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2018

Aaba

The short film gained positive reviews from the audience. The story of Aaba is about an old man who suffers from cancer. The short film stars Dani Chunya, Johram Khopey, Dani Randa, Dani Sunku and Hage Yami.

#Aaba, a short film directed by Rajkumar Gupta and Onir's associate Amar Kaushik, has made it to the competition section in Berlin. Poster: pic.twitter.com/b7d4RJID4e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017

Bala

Bala is one of the iconic movies directed by Amar Kaushik. The plot of the movie is about Bala who suffers from male pattern baldness and tries all the methods to fix it. The movie earned ₹171 crores at the box office and it had a budget of ₹25 crores. The role of Bala is played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The cast of the movie also includes Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa, and more actors.

#Bala clears Saudi Arabia censor... First movie of Ayushmann Khurrana to release in #SaudiArabia on 14 Nov 2019. pic.twitter.com/S6m2D7Yun5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

