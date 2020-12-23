Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira quirkily explains 'set priorities' with pic, wins hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are among the few couples in Bollywood who’ve been together since they were students. After courtship, 12 years of marriage and two children, the couple has still been setting love goals. And one aspect about their relationship has been how the latter had her ‘priorities set’ over a basket of chips, as revealed in a sweet throwback picture.

READ: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Talks About Importance Of Open Discussion On Mental Health

Tahira Kashyap-Ayushmann Khurrana’s throwback picture

In the throwback photograph, which seemed to be from their initial dating days, Tahira and Ayushmann had eyes only for each other as they sat with their friends. The former quipped that she had her 'priorities set' about holding the basket of chips. The director-writer boasted about such ‘chutzpah’ extending generally to their interests in food.

The other members of the group included music composer Rochak Kohli, who gave Ayushmann hits like Pani Da Rang and many others.

READ: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Welcomes New Member To The Family; Reveals Name & Shares Pictures

The post won the hearts of celebrities with Mukti Mohan, Aditi Singh Sharma and Divya Khosla Kumar, calling it ‘adorable’ and ‘true love.’

The reactions are similar over other adorable moments in the couple's lives, like the observing Karwa Chauth on video call, maintaining social distancing even while being in the same city or the same picture and more.

Ayushmann-Tahira on the professional front

After directing a short film Toffee, Tahira Kashyap came out with her book The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman recently. Ayushmann recently completed the shooting of Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor. He also announced his recent venture Doctor G recently.

READ: Tahira Kashyap Questions People Socializing Amid COVID, Suggests Them To 'meet Farmers'

READ: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Grandmom Passes Away; Says 'have Most Beautiful Memories Of You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.