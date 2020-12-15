Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Talks About Importance Of Open Discussion On Mental Health

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was recently a part of an open discussion to discuss the mental health of children. Here, she talked about the mental health cases in COVID-19 lockdown. Along with filmmaker Gauri Shinde, there were many other child psychiatrists and school principals who were a part of the discussion on how to take care of mental health.

According to a report by ANI, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recently took part in an open panel discussion ‘Mind Your Mind’ on Monday and opened up about how she managed to interact with her children about her dealing with mental health. Talking about the forum and children’s mental issues, she stated that ‘Mind Your Mind’ was a rather important forum to address the issue of children and teenager’s mental health.

The actor added how mental health was something that was considered a taboo and was conveniently brushed under the carpet and also added how unfortunate this was. She continued that somehow nobody wants to believe that even one’s children could go through anxiety and depression.

Speaking about the mental health cases in COVID-19 lockdown that rose to peaks in a matter of time, she stated how it was significant to create an open discussion on mental health especially since the mental health cases in COVID-19 lockdown had shot up by a huge margin.

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts His Toned Physique As He Complains 'training Never Ends’

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana Teaches What Character Development Is About Through His Latest Post

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also mentioned how honoured she felt to be invited to be a part of the panel. She also made the audience aware of the importance of creating a safe space at home for their children to express themselves and how imperative it was for grownups to be there for children.

Popular filmmaker Gauri Shinde spoke about how she has also faced mental health issues in her life. She talked about the idea behind film making and the response she received after the release of her movie, Dear Zindagi that centred around the issues of mental health. She also spoke about the difficulty of affording therapy and how movies and social media these days had shaped people’s perception of mental health.

Also Read Tahira Kashyap Questions People Socializing Amid COVID, Suggests Them To 'meet Farmers'

Also Read Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Welcomes New Member To The Family; Reveals Name & Shares Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.