Ayushmann Khurrana Nails A Tough 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue Twister; Challenges Varun & Arjun

One of Bollywood’s talented director, Shoojit Sircar's upcoming comedy-drama flick, Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most-awaited movies of this year. The movie brings together two powerhouses of talents Ayushmann Khurrana, and the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screens for the very first time.

The cast of the movie is leaving no stone unturned to garner further buzz before its release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of himself muttering a challenging Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister which will surely amaze you.

Ayushmann Khurrana nailed a difficult tongue twister from his film Gulabo Sitabo

The video has the actor telling the tongue twister at a fast pace without faltering. The Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister which Ayushmann can be seen telling in the video is, 'Gulabo Ki Khatar Patar Se Titar Bitar Sitabo, Sitabo Ke Agar Magar Se Uthal Puthal Gulabo.' The actor can be seen donning a black t-shirt with a cap but it is also his quirky caption that commands attention.

Ayushmann wrote in the caption saying how his character, Bankey in the movie is also talented when it comes to nailing challenging tongue twisters. Not only this, but the Vicky Donor actor also challenged some of his friends from the industry to perform this tongue twister.

Some of them were namely Badshah, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu. It will be interesting to see if they can perform this tongue twister efficiently like Ayushmann himself. Take a look at the actor's post.

Makers of the film had recently announced their decision of giving it an OTT release

The film will be soon releasing on Amazon Prime from June 12, 2020. Although the movie, Gulabo Sitabo was set to release at the box office on April 24, 2020, its release date had been pushed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the makers later decided to skip the traditional theatrical release of the movie and instead opted for an OTT release.

The makers of Gulabo Sitabo recently announced their decision of releasing the movie on the Amazon Prime Video platform and not in the movie theatres. As per media reports, the makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer were uncertain about the movie's theatrical release amid the global pandemic and decided to go for an OTT release instead, which also led to an uproar by theatre owners. While a lot of cinephiles appreciated the bold move made by the makers, their decision was criticized by many multiplex chains.

