Must See TV Locations In New York City Where Some Iconic Series Were Shot

If you are obsessed television shows and movies then visiting New York City is a must. The city has many things to offer right from amazing food outlets, shopping malls and the main highlight of this city are the filming spots that made an appearance in the popular iconic television shows. These locations are a must-visit for all the television show fans.

Here are the filming spots in New York City that cannot be missed

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartment Building

Remember Monica and Rachel's apartment and their building? The popularity of the show has also popularised this building where Monica and Rachel's apartment was located in the show. The building is located in the West Village, at the intersection of Bedford and Grove Streets. Even though everyone knows that F.R.I.E.N.D.S was never shot in this building, it still remains to be one of the most iconic filming spots in New York City.

Monks Diner from Seinfeld

Ardent Seinfeld fans would easily recognize this bright red neon 'Restaurant' sign where the gang got together regularly. The cafe is known as Monk's diner but in real life, it is actually called Tom's Restaurant. In every scene, the word "Tom's" is cropped from the frame. This cool cafe is located on the corner of Broadway and W112 Street and is a short walk/ride from the very north of Central Park.

New York Public Library

The main branch of the New York Public Library is situated on the edge of Bryant Park. The library is said to be one of the most photogenic places in New York City. Many well-known movies have been filmed here. Some of these movies include Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Ghostbusters, Spider-Man, Sex and the City, and 13 Going on 30.

