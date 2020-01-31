Saif Ali Khan Did Not Want Sara To Be A Part Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Here's Why

Saif Ali Khan's latest movie Jawaani Jaaneman has hit the theatres on January 31 and is receiving mixed responses at the box office so far. In the film, Saif Ali Khan can be seen essaying the role of a father. On the other hand, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, who has made her debut in this film, plays the role of Saif's daughter.

Earlier, speculations about Saif's real-life daughter Sara Ali Khan being approached to play the role were being made. However, later it was reported that Saif had asked Sara not to be a part of the film.

Also Read: Cardi B Gets Trolled By Netizens For Her Appearance At Grammys 2020

Also Read: John Green Best Books That Are A Must Read For All The Book Lovers

Here why Saif asked Sara not to be a part of Jawaani Jaaneman

According to an entertainment website, Saif had said that though his whole family is into movies, he does not want to cast anyone for these real-life roles. He also believes this film is about something else and he also added that the only time he would want to cast Sara only if he felt that she needed his help.

Saif Ali Khan, while speaking of Sara's trajectory said that her path should be different and she should be working with the people that she is currently working with. Later when Saif was asked if he wanted to share the screen space with Sara, he said that it depends on the role. Saif Ali Khan also said that people have offered him and Sara about five films which have not been done for some unknown reasons. Saif Ali Khan also feels that the film needs to be appealing to himself as well as Sara. Adding further, he said that when the two of them will work for a film, it would be something that will excite both of them.

Also Read: Disha Patani Shares Her Experience Of Working With Salman Khan For The Second Time

Also Read: Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.