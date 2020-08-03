Raksha Bandhan: Ayushmann Khurrana pens poem, says 'need to make the world more secure'

Phenomenal actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is known for his poetry skills marked the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan by writing a poem on the need to make the world more secure for sisters. Ayushmann shared his poem on Instagram where he spoke about making the world so secure for women that they do not have to depend on their brothers to feel protected from any evil odds.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens a poem on Raksha Bandhan

The actor who is known to play unconventional roles in films by breaking the certain stereotype asked the people to create a secure society for women. He also mentioned that a secure place is a must in today’s time, so that a woman just because of custom, will not be forced to tie a rakhi on the wrist of men. Several friends of the actor from the industry were quick enough to hail his thoughts in the comment section.

Ayushmann’s wife, Tahira Kashyap was the first one to leave a comment under the thoughtful post. His director wife commented with a heart-shaped emoticon. Followed by Tahira was, Ayushmann’s Article 15 co-actor Akash Dabhade who lauded the actor’s words with heart-shaped emoticons. Actress Prachee Shah Pandya echoed similar sentiments and appreciated Ayushmann’s words with heart-shaped emoticons. Veteran actress Neena Gupta was also among the ones to praise the actor’s words and wrote that he is absolutely right. Dia Mirza also showed her likeness for the post with a heart-shaped emoji.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered a streak of successful films at the box office, has signed his next project. The actor will work with Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, marking their first project together. The yet-untitled movie is said to be a progressive love story that will touch the hearts of the audiences. Set in North India, the shooting for the film is scheduled to commence in October. In a recent interview with a daily, Abhishek Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana talked about their upcoming venture. Abhishek said that he and Ayushmann are both known for a certain kind of cinema and their upcoming film is “definitely a special one” for both of them. He mentioned that they want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that, they will spare no effort. They strive to bring their “best game” for this one, he noted.

(Image credit: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram)

