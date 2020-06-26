Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif Share Throwback Pics To Wish Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor ringed in his 35th birthday on June 26. Scores of his friends from the entertainment industry stormed the social media with their special wishes to make the day extra special for the actor. Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif shared throwback pictures and recalled old memories on their Instagram story to commemorate the joyous occasion.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Katrina Kaif's wishes for Arjun Kapoor

In the mesmerizing picture, Ayushmann can be seen wearing a blue shirt along with a grey coat while the birthday boy is leaving no stone unturned to leave the hearts to flutter in an off white shirt along with a grey coat. The two dashing actors can be seen as striking a cool picture pose. While wishing the actor, the Bala actor wrote, “Happy Birthday fellow AK, Circa 2018 Madrid.”

Read: Anil Kapoor Reveals His Favourite Thing About Nephew Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Ki And Ka' Co-star Arjun Kapoor

Apart from the ace actor, Katrina also shared a picture comparing the two from their early days into Bollywood to the recent ones. In the first one, Arjun looks completely chubby as he weighed extra kilos while Katrina looked extremely gorgeous. In the second picture, Arjun looked handsome in his chiseled body while Katrina grabs eyeballs with her innocent looks. While captioning the post, Katrina wrote that Arjun is that friend of her's that is constantly beside her no matter what. At last, she sent him good wishes, love, and happiness for a lifetime.

Earlier Arjun’s Ki and Ka co-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also sent him wishes with a cute throwback pic of them together. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor can be seen striking a stunning pose. She can be seen sporting a green dress and she opted for a middle parting hairdo, dewy makeup, and dangler earrings. Arjun, on the other hand, looks dapper in the black suit and white shirt. Kareena can be seen giving her signature pout while Arjun is trying to imitate her. Along with the post, Bebo also penned a quirky birthday wish for him. She wrote, “Another year… older and wiser but still unable to crack that pout! Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor… it’s a biggish.”

A peep into Arjun’s career in Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor has turned 35-years-old today. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Ishaqzaade in the year 2012 alongside Parineeti Chopra and went on to win a million hearts with his prolific on-screen performances in several movies. The film even managed to fair well at the box office in terms of numbers. Kapoor later has enthralled his fans with several iconic films like Gunday, Panipat, Ki & Ka, Aurangzeb, 2 States, Namaste England among others, that were well-received by fans.

Read: Malaika Arora Wishes Beau Arjun Kapoor On His 35th Birthday, Calls Him 'sunshine'

Read: Arjun Kapoor's Bday Wishes From Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor Scream 'love & Hugs'; See Posts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.