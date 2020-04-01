The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha Redefine Elegance In High-slit Black Outfits

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha have often redefined beauty with their style file. Here is a similar look of the duo. Check out who pulled it off better.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood divas Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha have often turned many heads with their bold style statements. Apart from their quirky style statement, another thing which is common between them is their love for thigh high-slit outfits. As their love is quite evident, it is obvious that the duo might have worn a similar outfit. But, Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha left the fashion police in awe of them with a subtle twist in their ordinary high-slit outfit.

High-slit black outfit: Bhumi Pednekar vs Nushrat Bharucha 

Bhumi Pednekar

The Saand Ki Aankh actor turned up the heat as she posed in ravishing black cut-out outfit. To complete her glamorous avatar she added a glittering choker and black block heels. Her pictures received immense love from fans on the internet. Check out the look below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Nushrat Bharucha

The Dream Girl actor redefined the high-slit outfit with a twist. In the below picture, Nushrat wore an oversized white t-shirt paired with a baggy high-slit skirt. To lift up her overall look, she added a pair of black cork high heels. To go with her look, she also made two braids. Keeping her jewellery subtle, the 34-year-old actor opted for a pair of cluster earrings. Take a look below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

Talking about the work front of the duo, Bhumi was last seen in Karan Johar's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has numerous projects in her kitty including Durgavati and Takht. Meanwhile, Nushrat will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in an upcoming sports-drama Chhalaang, which is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

