Bhumi Pednekar Says Kangana Ranaut's Compliment Made Her Day

Saand Ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar received a sweet compliment from Queen actor Kangana Ranaut. Bhumi Pednekar who has been doing back to back movies has been in the public eye for quite some time now. The actor has been doing versatile roles, be it the role of a modern-day Patni in Pati Patni Aur Woh or the role of a senior sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh. She is credited for constantly challenging herself with roles that keep her on her toes.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut Sport Same B&W Dresses With Grace; Who Wore It Better?

Kangana praises Bhumi

Recently, actor Kangana Ranaut while talking to an entertainment portal revealed that she thinks Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of potential. Kangana went on to say that she finds Bhumi to be original and not influenced by anyone. Kangana Ranaut further added that she looks forwards to what Bhumi will be doing next.

Soon after the interview went on air, Bhumi Pednekar got to know about the kind words that Kangana Ranaut used to describe her. Bhumi Peddar took to her Twitter account and expressed her joy. She wrote, ‘In these times of distress a little love made my day.’ Check out the video as well as the Tweet that Bhumi Pednekar wrote for Kangana Ranaut.

ALSO READ: 'Time To Stand Together': Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Pledge To Contribute To PM CARES

:) In these times of distress a little love made my day ♥️ https://t.co/aF5Pp3eJF4 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 31, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen co-starring with Manmarziyaan star Vicky Kaushal in the movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. While she was shooting for Durgavati with Akshay Kumar, the shoot has allegedly come to a standstill due to COVID-19 outbreak. Karan Johar’s Takht is also on cards for Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Talks About Celebs Sharing Videos Amid Lockdown, Says 'It's Not A Holiday'

Impact of COVID-19 on film fraternity

The sudden outbreak of Coronavirus has ensured that all movie shoots, as well as reality television shoots, are brought to a complete halt. As per the statement released by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), no movies or television shows can be shot between March 19 to March 31 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, the 21 days’ lockdown was announced in the entire nation a few days back. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to stay indoors to combat the widespread of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reveals How She Deals With Negativity & Bad Vibes; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.