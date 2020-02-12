Ayushmann Khurrana's Photos Are Every Sneakerhead's Goals; Here's Proof

Ayushmann Khurrana is a very talented Indian actor who has proved time and again that he can play any role he wants. The hardworking actor has garnered a huge fan-following and is also an active fashion enthusiast. He is a style icon for many and likes to stay up to date with his fashion choices. The actor seems to have an obsession with cool and funky sneakers that he wears and posts pictures of on his Instagram. Let us take a look at some of his sneakers in his collection.

Ayushmann Khurrana's photos in funky pairs of sneakers:

The actor looks comfortable and at ease in his white sneakers. Both of them look really attractive and cool. White sneakers are a very important part of any man's wardrobe.

Ayushmann Khurrana dons two pairs of amazing black sneakers in the above pictures. His fans cannot seem to get over how bewitching the two sneakers are. The first picture has a black shoe with a white baseline and, in the second picture, he is wearing a full-black sneaker that complements his look perfectly.

The Bala actor dons two pairs of very desirable multicoloured sneakers in the first two pics above. In the third picture, he wears a pair of charming orange sneakers. Ayushmann Khurrana's sneakers game is strong and noticeable.

