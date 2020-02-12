Neha Kakkar Is Sad About The Upcoming Valentine's Day; Know Why

Neha Kakkar is amongst the most celebrated singers of Bollywood and she is currently judging a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11, on television. The singing sensation seems unstoppable on the charts with her back to back hits. Fans of the singer love to groove on her blockbuster tracks. The singer is also quite active on social media. Neha enjoys giving her followers a sneak peek about her daily life. The Saki Saki singer recently shared her insights about how she feels this Valentine's week with her fans. Here is what she shared on her Instagram story.

Neha Kakkar's Instagram story on Valentine's Day

It has been reported that Neha Kakkar was dating Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli. He was also featured in one of her music videos titled Oh Humsafar. However, the two broke up recently. Neha reportedly took some time to recover but her fans are happy to see her smile again. Kakkar was recently been paired with Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan for their quirky chemistry in the reality show Indian Idol 11. However, the two have denied all the rumours regarding the same. Her recent Instagram story reveals that the singing celebrity's sadness for breing single. She wrote, "When you know you have No Plans for Valentine's Day!" and the sad face reveals how she feels about this fact.

Also Read | Times when Aditya Narayan made Neha Kakkar blush on the sets on Indian Idol 11

On the professional front, Neha Kakkar has recently launched a song, that also has vocals by her brother, Tony Kakkar. The song, Goa Beach, features Aditya Narayan and Kat Kristian alongside the siblings. The romantic song is a hit with 4.7 million views and 254k likes on it.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan's chemistry in new song 'Goa Beach' is unmissable; watch

Also Read | Neha Kakkar proves her dancing talent as she grooves with Melvin Louis in these videos

Also Read | Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's 10 greatest hits you must add to your playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.