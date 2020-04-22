Kriti Sanon And Other Female Actors Who Posted Gorgeous Selfies During COVID-19 Lockdown

Kriti Sanon has been quite active on social media during the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor recently showcased her singing talent on social media. Kriti Sanon has also shared many pictures with her family during her quarantine. The common thing between her and other female actors is that she also loves posting selfies amid the quarantine. Take a look at Kriti Sanon and other actors who posted selfies during their quarantine.

Female actors' Instagram selfies during the quarantine

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently posted an image on social media where the actor was seen wearing an orange top. The acted opted for a no-makeup look in the picture. Ranveer Singh also commented on Alia Bhatt's post. Alia Bhatt's selfie has gained over 2.6 million likes on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is looking extremely pretty in the selfie. She opted for reddish-pink lipstick and kept her hair open for the look. The post gained over 1.4 million likes on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar posted a no-makeup look selfie. The actor was wearing gym attire in the picture.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The post has gained over 1.5 million views on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen wearing makeup and the actor opted for a light blue outfit. Pati Dubroff, who is Priyanka Chopra Jonas' make up artist, also commented on the post.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor also posted a workout selfie. The actor was seen wearing a red top in the picture. The post has gained over 2.4 million views on Instagram.

