Kriti Sanon's First Poem Was All About 'teenage Romance'; Says, "it Was Childish"

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are maintaining a close connection with their fans through social media. From re-working on their old hobbies to indulging in new activities, Bollywood celebrities have been giving glimpses of what they are up to during this time. In the recent past, Kriti Sanon is seen brushing off her poetic skills amid lockdown and the actor has also been sharing several poems with her fans. In a recent live session with a leading daily, Kriti Sanon talked about her first poem.

While in conversation with a leading daily, Kriti Sanon made a confession that her first poem was, in fact, about a teenage school crush. Calling it an embarrassing incident, she said that she thinks it was a childish poem. She added that she was in ninth grade when she started writing after getting inspired by a close friend. Furthermore, Kriti Sanon talked about her poetic skills and said that with years her attitude towards writing poem has also matured. The actor added that she wrote a poem on Tsunami and also when her grandfather passed away. She said that she writes about the subjects that strike her and she tries to write them in a beautiful way.

Talking about going back to working on her compositions, Kriti Sanon said that for the last few years she didn't feel the need to go back to poetry as she was expressing her emotions through acting. She further added that she is not a spontaneous writer, it takes time for her to jolt down her compositions and amid her busy schedules, she didn't have time to do this. Kriti Sanon wrapped up the conversation saying that she will soon release her poems in good times.

