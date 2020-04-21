Kriti Sanon Is A True Foodie And These Posts Prove It | See Pictures

Actress Kriti Sanon was last seen in 'Panipat' and her performance was loved by fans. Also starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, Panipat was one of the much-awaited commercial releases of that year. She is currently shooting for Mimi which is directed by Laxman Utekar. Kriti stepped foot in Bollywood with 'Heropanti'. A fitness and fashionista for millions, Kriti also has a foodie side to her that she often shares through her social media posts. Here is a compilation of Kriti Sanon’s much-loved foodie posts from her Instagram handle.

Photos that show Kriti Sanon is a food lover

1. When she thanked a Bandra-based bakery for having her weekend binge sorted.

2. When she gave a shout-out to another Bandra-based bakery.

3. Her appreciation post for homemade fresh bread.

4. Kriti seems to be a chocolate lover

5. Gorging on a samosa in between promotions

6. The artfully plated sushi

7. The secret behind Kriti Sanon's flawless skin

8. When jalebis were part of her morning routine

