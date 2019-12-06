Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & Other B-Town Stars Shower Praises On 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Pati Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is a romantic comedy film. The movie hit the theatres on December 6. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The trailer created good hype and songs from the film were chartbusters. With the release of the movie, several Bollywood celebrities also shared their views about the film. Read to know their reviews.

Pati Patni Aur Woh celebrity reviews

#PatiPatniAurWoh is full entertainment from the word go 😀 @TheAaryanKartik you are awesomeeee and millions r going to fall in love with Chintu tyagi @Aparshakti whattteee timing 🤣 fantastic patni @bhumipednekar n perfect woh @ananyapandayy make it such a complete watch ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 6, 2019

All hail my brother @mudassar_as_is for making the delightful #PatiPatniAurWoh .. There is no stopping you now .. top stuff from the cast of the film @bhumipednekar @Aparshakti @ananyapandayy .. you guys have a winner #junochopra @itsBhushanKumar — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) December 6, 2019

Wishing you guys all the best ! What a fab fab movie .. #patipatniaurwoh ♥️ a complete laugh riot! @psbhumi ananyapanday and @theaaryankartik you were fabulous! Congratulations @junochopra mudassar_as_is you guys… https://t.co/HXGcfysevr — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 5, 2019

Thoroughly enjoyed #PatiPatniAurWoh @mudassar_as_is sir all the best for your labour of love you have nailed it! All the best @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @Aparshakti you all were impeccable in it. — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) December 6, 2019

About the film

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Kartik Aaryan is seen as the husband, Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, while Bhumi Pednekar plays his wife Vedika Tyagi and newbie Ananya Panday is playing the 'woh', Tapasya Singh. The film has clashed on the silver screen with Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. Both of them have received decent reviews from the audiences and critics.

