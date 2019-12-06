The Debate
Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & Other B-Town Stars Shower Praises On 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Bollywood News

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey has received positive reviews from Bollywood actors. Read to know what they said.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is a romantic comedy film. The movie hit the theatres on December 6. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The trailer created good hype and songs from the film were chartbusters. With the release of the movie, several Bollywood celebrities also shared their views about the film. Read to know their reviews.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer Stirs Controversy: Dialogues Altered After Social Media Outrage

Pati Patni Aur Woh celebrity reviews

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Actors Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Beat The Delhi Cold Hilariously | WATCH

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik, Ananya And Bhumi Indulging In A Cake War Is Too Much Fun

About the film

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Kartik Aaryan is seen as the husband, Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, while Bhumi Pednekar plays his wife Vedika Tyagi and newbie Ananya Panday is playing the 'woh', Tapasya Singh. The film has clashed on the silver screen with Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. Both of them have received decent reviews from the audiences and critics.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Promo Out - Pati Kartik Aaryan Says, "Lag Gayi Na Lanka"

 

 

