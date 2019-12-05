'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Actors Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Beat The Delhi Cold Hilariously | WATCH

Pati Patni Aur Woh actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday shared a hilarious tip with their fans about how to beat Delhi’s teeth-chattering cold. Kartik and Ananya seem to be having lots of fun while dishing out these tips. Read on to know more about these tips shared by the Pati Patni Aur Woh actors.

Ananya and Kartik know how to beat the Delhi cold

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Bhumi Pednekar are ready to entertain their fans in the comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The entire cast and crew of the film have been busy promoting their film for the past month. The trio of the film was recently in Delhi, which was their last pit stop for promotions before the film releases on December 6. Ananya Panday, during these promotions, took a break and shot a boomerang video to dish out a hilarious tip to beat the Delhi cold.

In her Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are dancing to keep themselves warm in the teeth-chattering cold. Ananya is doing the famous floss dance while Kartik Aaryan is doing a completely different step. Ananya Panday also added a quirky caption with this post. In the post’s caption, Ananya Panday stated that this is how they stay warm in the Delhi cold. She also added that she cannot keep calm since their movie Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres tomorrow, December 6. Check out Ananya Panday’s post here.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is set not the only movie releasing on December 6. This comedy tale about an extramarital affair is set to clash with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt is set to play the antagonist in the film. It will be interesting to see which movie turns out to be the audience favourite among these highly anticipated releases.

