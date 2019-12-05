Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer Stirs Controversy: Dialogues Altered After Social Media Outrage

Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to hit the silver screen on December 6, 2019. The film faced a major backlash, however, when the trailer showcased Kartik Aaryan's character Chintu Tyagi giving a frustrated monologue regarding sex and married life. The character was seen referencing to marital rape in a casual manner which upset many viewers. Viewers did not like the makers of the film taking a topic as sensitive and serious as marital rape to induce humour. After facing severe backlash, the makers of the film have altered the dialogue before the film's release.

Pati Patni Aur Woh dialogue altered by makers before release

The monologue showcased in the trailer was as follows - "Biwi se sex maang le toh hum bhikaari, biwi ko hum sex na de toh hum atyaachari, aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke hum usse sex haasil kar le na, toh balatkari bhi hum hai” This monologue was deemed insensitive by many viewers and many people came forward suggesting that the dialogue should be cut from the film. As per reports, the dialogue hasn't been removed from the film entirely but has been altered by changing names. Now, the word 'Balatkari' has been replaced with 'Bad Sanskari'. The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly did not ask for the change of word and it was done by the makers voluntarily.

But, CBFC also asked for various cuts in the film in order to give it a U/A censor certificate. The line 'Usse sex haaasil kar le na' has been reportedly changed to 'Usko sex ke liye raazi kar le na'. Apart from this, various abusive words from the film have also been muted. Pati Patni Aur Woh makers have reportedly patched a disclaimer at the beginning of the film saying that it is a work fiction and they do not have intentions of hurting any individual.

