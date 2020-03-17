'Angrezi Medium' Box Office Collection Hits Rs. 9.5 Cr In Just 1 Week Despite Lockdown

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiki Sharda, amongst other celebrated actors. The trailer of the movie was well-received by the viewers. Angrezi Medium was released on March 13, 2020. Read to know its box office collection in three days.

Angrezi Medium first weekend collection

Friday - Rs 4.03 crore

Saturday - Rs 3 crore

Sunday - Rs 2.50 crore

Total collection - Rs 9.53 crore

Angrezi Medium had hit the theatres despite the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. It has affected the movie's box office run. Theatres are closed at several states which resulted in the movie not playing at all in those states. Major markets like Delhi and Mumbai are currently dull as Delhi is shut down due to coronavirus and many big cinemas are also closed down in Mumbai.

Angrezi Medium had good buzz among the audiences. It received mix reviews from the audiences with the performances of the cast getting appreciation. However, COVID-19 had severely affected its collection at the box office. As a precautionary method, people are avoiding to go to the theatres, as per reports.

#AngreziMedium Fri ₹ 4.03 cr. #India biz.

Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2020

Due to the closing of Cinema halls in Delhi, Jammu, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Orissa, MP, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and parts of Maharashtra #AngreziMedium is suffering a lot.

Not a profitable venture for the producers.

New addition to the list is Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/Jczkv6Hs2n — Keeping_it_clear (@3keepingitclear) March 15, 2020

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 surprise hit Hindi Medium also starring Irrfan Khan as the lead. Angrezi Medium tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. The movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

