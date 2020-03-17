The Debate
The Debate
'Angrezi Medium' Box Office Collection Hits Rs. 9.5 Cr In Just 1 Week Despite Lockdown

Bollywood News

Angrezi Medium box office collection for its first three days are out. The Irrfan Khan-starrer film is falling short at the box office due to coronavirus.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiki Sharda, amongst other celebrated actors. The trailer of the movie was well-received by the viewers. Angrezi Medium was released on March 13, 2020. Read to know its box office collection in three days.

Also Read | 'Angrezi Medium' Fan Reviews: Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal Ride This Family Drama

Angrezi Medium first weekend collection

Friday -  Rs 4.03 crore

Saturday - Rs  3 crore

Sunday - Rs 2.50 crore

Total collection -  Rs 9.53 crore

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan Is Back And How!' Say Excited Fans After 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Drops

Angrezi Medium had hit the theatres despite the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. It has affected the movie's box office run. Theatres are closed at several states which resulted in the movie not playing at all in those states. Major markets like Delhi and Mumbai are currently dull as Delhi is shut down due to coronavirus and many big cinemas are also closed down in Mumbai.

Also Read | 'Angrezi Medium': Dinesh Vijan Opens Up On Release Despite COVID-19, Reveals Irrfan's Take

Angrezi Medium had good buzz among the audiences. It received mix reviews from the audiences with the performances of the cast getting appreciation. However, COVID-19 had severely affected its collection at the box office. As a precautionary method, people are avoiding to go to the theatres, as per reports.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor & Irrfan Khan Starrer 'Angrezi Medium' Gets Low-key Reviews From Critics

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 surprise hit Hindi Medium also starring Irrfan Khan as the lead. Angrezi Medium tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. The movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

 

 

First Published:
