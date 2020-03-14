Major Entertainment News Recap Of The Week; From Holi Party 2020 To Baaghi 3 BO Collection

The entertainment industry has had a lot of happening news this week. A lot of things went down throughout this week, including Holi celebration, box office releases, and much more. Bollywood is a busy industry and there has not been a single day that the film industry or the show biz have not made it to the headlines. Therefore, here is a round-up of some major entertainment news of this week, i.e. March 8-March 14, 2020.

1) Holi 2020 celebration

A lot of Bollywood celebrities played Holi this year with their near and dear ones on March 10, 2020. Few celebrities also organised a Holi party including Isha Ambani, whose Holi party was star-studded this year. Several popular faces were spotted at her Holi party including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Anusha Dandekar to name a few. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor also played Holi with their son Taimur Ali Khan, and their adorable pictures together was a delight for their fans.

2) Baaghi 3 Box Office collection to date

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles has successfully managed to mint around ₹90.67 Crores as of now. The film hit the silver screens on March 7, 2020, and is going strong at the box office. The action-thriller is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

3) Angrezi Medium's day 1 box office collection

The Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, on its opening day, managed to earn over ₹4 Crores. The box office collection of the movie has been impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle to confirm the same. The film will also see Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madaan in the lead roles alongside Irrfan Khan.

4) Bollywood films' release dates postponed

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus aka COVID-19, the release dates of multiple films have been postponed. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar were set to release this month, but the release dates of both the films have been postponed. However, no official announcement on the new release dates has been made by the makers as of yet.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

5) Brahmastra's shoot has reportedly been cancelled

According to several reports by media portals, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fantasy drama Brahmastra's shoot has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak. An online portal quoted a source saying that Ayan and Ranbir have mutually decided to make the safety and well-being of their team their priority and do not want to put anyone's health at risk. The source also added that as of now, the shoot of the film has been shifted to April.

