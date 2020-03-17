Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' BO Collection Drops Amid Coronavirus; Actor Hopes For Re-release

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 kick-started on a good note but reportedly saw a downfall in its Box Office collections due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the city. As per the latest updates, Baaghi 3 has amassed a total of Rs 92 crore at the box office. As per critic reviews, Baaghi 3 could have made some more collections at the box office. Here's what Tiger Shroff has to say about it.

Tiger Shroff hopes for 'Baaghi 3' re-release

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 box office collections were doing well until the Coronavirus outbreak hit the city. Even though the movie has minted Rs 92 crore, a tweet posted by a film critic mentions that Baaghi 3 could have easily touched Rs 100 crore. Tiger Shroff has replied to the tweet and has wished for the re-release of the movie. Take a look.

Also Read | Holi 2020:How The Festival Affected The BO Collections Of Films Like 'Thappad', 'Baaghi 3'

I really feel bad for @iTIGERSHROFF, SOTY2 got almost 10-15cr dent becoz of Ramazan release, and now Baaghi 3 got almost 30-40cr+ dent becoz of #COVIDー19, still #Baaghi3 will touch 100cr mark, it would have done than 130-140cr at the box office... 1/2 — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 16, 2020

Thank you so much rohit sir❤️🙏lets hope we re-release — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 16, 2020

Yes.. at this point of time, lets just hope for the best... when things get fine there will be short period of 10-14 days where team Nadiadwala may re release the film... but woh baad ki baat hai, ryt now take care of yourself and your family... — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 16, 2020

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Box Office collection slows down on Day 8 amid Coronavirus scare

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie marks the return of Tiger Shroff in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh is seen playing the character of Tiger’s brother whereas Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady in Baaghi 3. The story traces the life of Ronnie, who stands up against the nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' BO collection: Tiger Shroff's film stands tall, continues to grow beyond metros

Also Read | Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3' Makers Recreate Syria In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.