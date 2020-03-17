The Debate
Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' BO Collection Drops Amid Coronavirus; Actor Hopes For Re-release

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's movie 'Baaghi 3' has been experiencing a downfall in its BO collection due to coronavirus. Here's what Tiger has to say.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 kick-started on a good note but reportedly saw a downfall in its Box Office collections due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the city. As per the latest updates, Baaghi 3 has amassed a total of Rs 92 crore at the box office. As per critic reviews, Baaghi 3 could have made some more collections at the box office. Here's what Tiger Shroff has to say about it.

Tiger Shroff hopes for 'Baaghi 3' re-release

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 box office collections were doing well until the Coronavirus outbreak hit the city. Even though the movie has minted Rs 92 crore, a tweet posted by a film critic mentions that Baaghi 3 could have easily touched Rs 100 crore. Tiger Shroff has replied to the tweet and has wished for the re-release of the movie. Take a look. 

Also Read | Holi 2020:How The Festival Affected The BO Collections Of Films Like 'Thappad', 'Baaghi 3'

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Box Office collection slows down on Day 8 amid Coronavirus scare

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie marks the return of Tiger Shroff in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh is seen playing the character of Tiger’s brother whereas Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady in Baaghi 3. The story traces the life of Ronnie, who stands up against the nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' BO collection: Tiger Shroff's film stands tall, continues to grow beyond metros

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3' Makers Recreate Syria In Mumbai

 

 

First Published:
