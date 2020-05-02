Here's 'Baaghi 3' Cast Tiger, Shraddha & Disha's Combined Net Worth; Details Here

While the world continues to fight the novel Coronavirus, many countries are currently reeling economic uncertainty. It seems like the makers of Baaghi 3, too, faced repercussions of the ongoing turmoil. However, Baaghi 3 still managed to collect a whopping amount of Rs 92 crore before the BMC announced the shut down of theatres.

And now, the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been released online on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's a look at the Baaghi 3 cast's combined net worth.

Tiger Shroff's net worth

According to reports, Tiger Shroff's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 84 crore ($11 Million). Tiger is a phenomenal dancer and a trained martial arts performer, which is quite evident with his jaw-dropping action sequences in his movies. Tiger Shroff's net worth is also apprehensive of his brand endorsements, featuring, etc. Being one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, he has played the lead in the Baaghi franchise ever since the first installment was released.

Disha Patani's net worth

Several reports state that Disha Patani's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 92 crore ($12 Million). Disha made her debut with Telugu film- Loafer in 2015. She rose to fame after her performance in the much-acclaimed movie- M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha Patani has also starred in Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga.

While she played the lead in Baaghi 2, Patani made a breath-taking appearance in Baaghi 3 with a peppy number. Moreover, Disha Patani's net worth is also a reflection of her various brand endorsements.

Shraddha Kapoor's net worth

Daughter of superstar Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor has done a slew of amazing movies in her career spanning of 10 years. As per various reports, Shraddha Kapoor's net worth is somewhere around Rs 57 Crore ($7-8 Million) as of 2020. Kapoor shot to fame after her blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2 that was released in the year 2013. Her net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after her films Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D managed to mint in the moolah at the Box Office.

'Baaghi 3' cast combined net worth

While Tiger Shroff's net worth is reportedly Rs 84 crore, Shraddha Kapoor's net worth is Rs 57 crore, as per reports. Moreover, Disha Patani's net worth is reportedly Rs 92 crore. Overall, the Baaghi 3 cast's combined net worth is estimated to be a staggering amount of Rs 233 crore.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

