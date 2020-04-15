Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff Shares Son's 'Baaghi 3' Still With Mask On Face

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos of her children. On Tuesday night, she took to her Instagram and shared Tiger Shroff's cool pic from Baaghi 3 with a mask on his face. Look's like Tiger's mom keeps an update of his fan clubs too.

Ayesha Shroff shares Tiger's photo with a mask

Taking to her IG story, Ayesha Shroff shared Tiger Shroff's picture from Baaghi 3 with a mask on his face. The photo is shared by one of Tiger's fan clubs. The caption on the photo steals the show. It says, "With a cool mask, comes great responsibility".

Ayesha Shroff on Wednesday morning treated fans with yet another post of Tiger Shroff shared by another Fanclub. It is a collage shared by a fan, that shows Tiger Shroff's different moods. "One year, 12 months, 365 days, 8760 hours, 535600 mins, 315300 secs, every day and every night I spend on loving you" is penned on the collage. Tiger Shroff looks nothing but cute in all the pictures.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has won the hearts of his fans with his 'first and last' double backflip. The Baaghi 3 actor recently took to Instagram to share a small video from his workout session. In it, he can be seen attempting a double backflip. In the caption, Tiger Shroff also asks his fans to take a look at his pretty landing.

