Tiger Shroff On 'Baaghi 3' Box Office Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: 'Film Had Taken A Backseat'

Tiger Shroff has been impressing audiences with his high octane action scenes and acting in many of his films. With his last film War joining the ₹200 Cr club and Baaghi 3 earning an all-time high on day one of its release, Tiger Shroff was on a Box Office performance spree. However, the lifetime achievement of his latter was affected due to the surge in a number of COVID-19 positive cases and in turn PM calling on a nationwide lockdown. This meant that that the film’s earning halted at the BO.

Tiger Shroff talks about Baaghi 3 Box Office collection

Tiger Shroff was not worried about the film but the safety of his fans all over India. He revealed in an interview with a news publication that Baaghi 3 Box Office performance was not in his mind; he could not process the loss that the world is facing right at the moment. He adds that it is important for people to stay inside during the distress.

Further addressing the sudden shut down of theatres and causing a halt for Baaghi 3’s performance Tiger Shroff said that he feels blessed to be loved until the day theatres were shut down by the authorities. He recalls that he received the love of his audience until the day he could for Baaghi 3 as fans watched it until right before the lockdown. However, after the world is facing a crisis, the problem at hand is much bigger than the earning of his film. He believes that the safety of the citizens should be of top priority.

Baaghi 3 released on March 6, 2020, and received a running time of only two weeks, before a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 22, 2020. The theatres and other public areas were required to be shut even before the said date as a precautionary move to nip the further spread of COVID-19. The world is facing a crises situation and Tiger Shroff was concerned more about people suffering under coronavirus in India.

