Shraddha Kapoor Laughs Out Loud As Kapil Sharma Mocks Archana Puran Singh; Watch Video

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show is a widely loved comedy reality show that tops the TRP charts constantly. The host of the show Kapil Sharma along with his cast makes sure that they utterly entertain their audience with their one-liners and on-spot comic timings.

Kapil mocks Shraddha Kapoor & Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show

In the latest promo, Kapil Sharma is seen joking around with the cast of Baaghi 3. In one instance, the comedian takes a dig on Shraddha Kapoor that turns out to be a sarcastic comment on Archana Purana Singh. As seen in the recent promo video of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh can be seen promoting their upcoming film Baaghi 3 on the sets of the show.

The director Ahmed Khan also joined the team later. The host welcomed Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor by making a funny joke about Tiger’s body. He later turned to Shraddha Kapoor and mentioned that Shraddha Kapoor is seen saying many cuss words in the trailer of her film.

Adding to the same, he mocked Archana Puran Singh and said that she might have taken a special course for using cuss words from Archana.

Furthermore, Kapil also spoke to Tiger Shroff about the importance of being fit and staying healthy. To this, the War actor replied that it is important to stick to a regular routine of eating and sleeping on time. Kapil Sharma reacts to the same and said that it is difficult to stay consistent and joked that Archana Puran Singh hasn’t worked out for the past 10 years. On hearing the comment on her, Archana bursts out into a huge laughter.

