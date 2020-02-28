Tiger Shroff & 'Baaghi 3' Cast Show-off Their Quirky Dance Moves

The trailer of Tiger Shroff's latest action thriller film Baaghi 3 has received an overwhelming response since it released online. In the film, Tiger Shroff will once again be collaborating with Shraddha Kapoor. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were seen sharing the screen space in 2016 film Baaghi.

The Baaghi 3 film also features Riteish Deshmukh in the pivotal role. The cast of the film is on a promotional spree. Recently, at a promotional event, lead actors Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh were promoting their film by showing off their weird and funny dance moves.

A video has gone viral on the internet where the cast of the film that is Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh are showing off their quirky dance moves. The cast of the film is also accompanied by Sidharth Kannan who was hosting the promotional event. In the video, Tiger Shroff looked handsome wearing a round neck T-shirt paired with black trousers. Shraddha Kapoor was wearing a sleeveless pink top teamed with a printed long skirt. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, was wearing a black printed T-shirt along with a brown jacket and trousers.

Watch the video here

The film Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and under the banner of Fox Star Studios.

The story of the film revolves around the unbreakable bond between two brothers. Tiger Shroff will be essaying the role of Ronnie and Riteish Deshmukh will be playing the role of his brother Vikram. The film Baaghi 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 6.

