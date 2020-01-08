Tiger Shroff Will Be Soon Seen In The Upcoming Film 'Baaghi 3'; Movie Updates

Baaghi 3, featuring Bollywood superstars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The announcement of the third instalment of the movie has left the fans even more excited.

It looks like the two actors are also eagerly awaiting the release of this much-loved venture. Here is the release date, BTS videos, and pictures of the upcoming much-loved franchise.

Baaghi 3: Cast, release date and BTS videos

Along with the two Bollywood superstars, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh is also playing the lead role in the next scheduled Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3. The action-drama features Heropanti actor to be playing the role of Ronny.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi series is all set to return with the third instalment on March 6, this year. The makers took it to Twitter and announced the release date and also posted a picture that features Tiger all geared up for action.

The Heropanti actor took it to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of Baaghi 3 where you can see him flaunting his biceps. Tiger Shroff also shared a picture on the sets while shooting in Serbia. He has kept his fans updated on all the action from the highly anticipated movie.

The actor also shared a short clip from the sets where he jokingly claimed to be auditioning for the action movie Matrix.

