'Baaghi 3' BO Collections: Tiger Shroff-starrer Crosses Rs 50 Cr Mark In Its First Weekend

Bollywood News

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collections are good as it has crossed ₹50 crore in its first weekend. Check out the numbers and more about this Tiger Shroff-starrer.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baaghi 3 Box Office Collections

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. It is the third installment in the Baaghi franchise. The movie had a good buzz amongst the audiences and had received mix reviews from the audiences. It emerged as the highest opener of 2020. Read to know its first-weekend collection.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie Emerges As The Biggest Opener Of 2020

'Baaghi 3' first weekend collection as collated from various sources:

Friday - Rs17.50 crore

Saturday - Rs 16.03 crore

Sunday - Rs 20.30 crore

Total - Rs 53.83 crore

Also Read | Baaghi 3 Reviews: Tiger Shroff Called "Rambo Of Indian Cinema" By Fans

Baaghi 3 had a good start on its day one at the box office but saw a slit decline on day two. The film again gained momentum on Sunday and crossed Rs 50 crore mark in its three days. There are several factors that are said to affect its collections. However, it is doing good at the box office, as per reports.

Also Read |Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Promote 'Baaghi 3' In Style; See Pics & Videos

Baaghi 3 released in 4400 screens in India and 1100 screens in the overseas market with a worldwide total of 5500 screens. This made it Tiger Shroff's widest release, as per reports. The movie has bought in Rs 13.03 crores from the international markets, as per reports. 

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Poster: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor And Riteish Deshmukh Look Intense

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film with Tiger Shroff returning in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger’s brother and Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady. The story revolves around Ronnie, who stands against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

 

 

First Published:
