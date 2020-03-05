'Baaghi 3' Poster: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor And Riteish Deshmukh Look Intense

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the action thriller Baaghi 3 is all set to release in the theatres tomorrow i.e. on March 6, 2020. The actors and makers of the movie have left no stone unturned for the promotions of the movie. Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff, who plays the main lead in the movie, recently shared an intense poster of Baaghi 3.

In the poster, fans can see him and Shraddha, along with the entire star cast of Baaghi 3 donning a fierce look. Baaghi 3 poster features, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The pictures feature “IN CINEMAS TOMORROW” written in bold at the bottom hinting at the release dating of the movie.

Have a look at the Baaghi 3 poster shared by Tiger Shroff here:

About Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is jointly bankrolled under the banners of Fox Star Studious and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen essaying prominent roles in the movies. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the hit Baaghi franchise.

What is the plot of Baaghi 3 about?

Baaghi 3 is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil film Vettai. The plot of Baaghi 3 revolves around the lives of two brothers who share a strong bond with each other. It shows how one of them travels to Syria for work purpose and gets kidnapped by an insurgent group. Baaghi 3 will unfold the story of how the other brother goes on rampage destruction to reunite with his brother.

Watch Baaghi 3 trailer here:

