Shraddha Kapoor: Actors Who Made Their Bollywood Debut Opposite The 'Baaghi 3' Actor

Shraddha Kapoor is the finest actors in Bollywood currently. The stunning actor is on an unstoppable success spree. Her list of back to back blockbuster films has cemented her place in the Hindi film Industry. Last seen in Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor is considered one of the most bankable stars in B-town these days.

With 10 years into the industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with several popular actors like Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and others. But there's also a list of actors who made their Bollywood debut opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Let's take a look.

Actors who made their debut with Shraddha Kapoor

Taaha Shah

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti in 2010, which went unnoticed. But it was her stellar performance as a protagonist in Luv Ka The End, which gave her recognition as an actor. YRF's Luv Ka The End was also the debut film for actor Taaha Shah. The dapper actor played a rich spoilt brat in the film. Shraddha Kapoor and Taaha Shah's onscreen chemistry was highly appreciated by the audiences. In fact, Taaha Shah's dance track The Mutton Song was a smashing hit. Taaha Shah was last seen in the film Baar Baar Dekho, where he played Sidharth Malhotra's brother.

Prabhas

South superstar actor Prabhas of Bahubali fame made his Bollywood debut opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film Saaho. Prabhas's Bollywood debut was the talk of the town. Saaho released in the year 2019. It was a big-budget film. Unfortunately, the film couldn't live up to its hype, but that did not dent Prabhas's popularity in any manner. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas's sizzling onscreen chemistry was the highlight of the film. The romantic scenes between the actors were highly lauded by the audiences. Prabhas and Shraddha share a close friendship on a personal level as well. Recently Shraddha ringed in her birthday, and Prabhas was amidst the first people to wish the gorgeous actor.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. It is the second time Shraddha will be sharing screen space opposite stupendous actor Tiger Shroff. Baaghi 3 is touted to be amidst the highly-anticipated films of 2020. Baaghi 3 will hit the theatres on March 06, 2020.

