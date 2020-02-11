'Baaghi 3': 'Dus Bahane' Recreation Ready; Vishal, Who Objected To Earlier Version, Reacts

If Vishal-Shekhar are among the most popular composers today, one track had played a major role in them breaking through during their initial years. This composition was Dus Bahane from the movie Dus, which is among their most popular tracks even today. Now, 16 years later, the song is all set to come out in a new avatar.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are set to feature in the recreation for their movie Baaghi 3. The lead pair shared the first glimpse of the track, titled Dus Bahane 2.0, posing in style in a desert-like setting. The actors wrote that the ‘Baaghis’ are ‘badass’, just like their ‘party jam’, while adding that the song will be out soon.

READ: Vishal Dadlani Lands Up On Diet Sabya's Radar For Sporting 'gandi Copy' Of Shantanu-Nikhil

Here’s the post:

The interesting reaction was, however, from Vishal Dadlani. The singer-music composer had recently revealed in an interview with a publication, how he and his partner Shekhar Ravjiani had tried to ‘save’ the song after it was shot to some ‘chop-shop version.’ He had revealed how they had objected to the version before insisting on sole credit and remuneration.

READ: Vishal Dadlani And Kim Sharma's PDA Set Tongues Wagging; Fans Ask If They Are Dating

Vishal had also praised the director Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala for being supportive in understanding the composers’ insistence on not allowing the song release with anyone else’s name. He had also revealed then that they were trying to ‘fix it’ so that it is not just another ‘shoddy remix.’

READ: Vishal-Shekhar On 'Dus Bahane' Remake In Baaghi 3: Doing Whatever We Can To Save Our Song

Now, it seems Vishal is pleased with the work that the duo has put into it. And he called it ‘historic’. He even tagged the members of the original, like director Anubhav Sinha, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and singers Shaan and KK to hear it too.

Here’s the post:

Baaghi 3, meanwhile, is gearing up for release on March 6. The high-octane action scenes in the film had made headlines upon the release of the trailer and even sparked memes. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, among others.

READ: Netizens Serve Hilarious Memes On Baaghi-3 Trailer: Captain America's Slow Clap To 'Bhai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.