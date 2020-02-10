The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Netizens Serve Hilarious Memes On Baaghi-3 Trailer: Captain America's Slow Clap To 'Bhai'

Bollywood News

The trailer of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 was released recently sending netizens in a meme posting frenzy

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

The trailer of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 was released recently sending netizens in a meme posting frenzy. Soon after that, YouTuber Kartik Kumar posted a video that highlighted stark similarities between DC Comic’s Wonder Woman and Baaghi 3, and that created another meme riot. The topic of many was how the film and its star defy all principles of logic and science.

Read: Tiger Shroff Says “Main Phod Dunga” In Baaghi 3, Opens Up A Floodgate Of Hilarious Memes

Read: Disha Patani's Best Scenes From 'Baaghi 2' That Give A Glimpse Of Her Superb Acting Skills

'After all, he is following Bhai's steps' - the best of the memes:

Many highlighted what some of the biggest superheroes would make of Baaghi-3: 

Others brought out the Newton japes:

Read: Sara Ali Khan’s Version Of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Is All About ‘Sara Ka Sara Khana Sara Ka’; Watch

Read: Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' Countdown Post With 'delicious' Background Is Unmissable

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
LALU SPEAKS ON SC'S DECISION
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
BRAD PITT AND LEONARDO'S HUG
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK