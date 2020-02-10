Netizens Serve Hilarious Memes On Baaghi-3 Trailer: Captain America's Slow Clap To 'Bhai'

The trailer of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 was released recently sending netizens in a meme posting frenzy. Soon after that, YouTuber Kartik Kumar posted a video that highlighted stark similarities between DC Comic’s Wonder Woman and Baaghi 3, and that created another meme riot. The topic of many was how the film and its star defy all principles of logic and science.

'After all, he is following Bhai's steps' - the best of the memes:

*Don't blame Tiger for logics & acting after all he is following bhai's foot steps*#Baaghi3 #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/BFfxJW6RPH — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 6, 2020

Many highlighted what some of the biggest superheroes would make of Baaghi-3:

Wonder woman is like main Kya karu job chhod du — Sachin verma (@Sachinv90617314) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer All scenes copied from Wonder woman#WonderWoman



Ronnie: Log rishto me hade par karte hain

Baaghi 3 Makers : Ham copy karne me pic.twitter.com/Bbd5mFY3lV — Kartik (@NotYourDirector) February 6, 2020

One fighting on No Man's Land

Another on No Bhai's Land#Baaghi3#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/k2lcB3QuLr — WHIRL GANG (@GangWhirl) February 6, 2020

CAPTAIN AMERICA BE LIKE! So let me get this straight, #Baaghi3 is about Ronnie rescuing his police serving brother who went for ‘ROUTINE PAPER WORK’ to Syria, gets abducted by terrorists and Ronnie comes to save the day against the entire militia! #Baaghi3Trailer #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/gT8ruhbBx2 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 6, 2020

Others brought out the Newton japes:

Thoughts after watching

#Baaghi3Trailer



*Sir thodi physics aur dimag hi laga lete *



Director: pic.twitter.com/XoQAFYvjcO — dǝɐdपूल (@immy_neutron) February 6, 2020

