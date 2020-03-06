The Debate
'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Expected To Have A Great Opening On Day 1

Bollywood News

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has released today. The third instalment of the franchise is expected to perform well at the BO on Day 1.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has finally hit the theatres today. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. The film is expected to have a good run at the box-office on its opening day. The film is riding high on expectations due to the success of its previous instalments.

Baaghi 3 Box-Office Prediction

Baaghi 3 is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year 2020. Even though Coronavirus is expected to hamper the Box-Office collections of several movies, it does not seem like it will be any cause for concern for Baaghi 3.

Also read | Shaan Comments On Baaghi 3's Dus Bahane 2.0, As The Orignal Was Sung By Him

According to a Box Office India Baaghi 3's first day collections were approximately ₹20-25 crores. The film has already released in almost every single screen and premium single screen. Business analyst Taran Adarsh had previously tweeted that the booking for Baaghi 3 already started since March 1, 2020.

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also called Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 to be Summer2020’s first big-budget film. Furthermore, Taran Adarsh also highlighted that the Baaghi franchise has previously “reaped a harvest at the BO”. He concluded his tweet by stating that the franchise’s history has set some sky-high expectations from Baaghi 3.

Also read | 'Baaghi 3' Actor Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Never Felt The ‘need’ To Be Seen Constantly

In his latest tweet, Taran Adarsh also talked about Baaghi 3 and its screen count. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that Baaghi 3 is releasing in 4400 screens in India. He further added that Baaghi 3 is releasing in 1100 screens overseas. Taran Adarsh then tallied the number of screens and said that the screen count of 5500 is currently actor Tiger Shroff’s biggest release to date.


Also read | Tiger Shroff Shares A BTS Video Of Stunts That He Has Done In 'Baaghi 3'; Watch

Also read | 'Baaghi 3' Poster: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor And Riteish Deshmukh Look Intense

 

 

