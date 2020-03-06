'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Expected To Have A Great Opening On Day 1

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has finally hit the theatres today. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. The film is expected to have a good run at the box-office on its opening day. The film is riding high on expectations due to the success of its previous instalments.
Baaghi 3 is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year 2020. Even though Coronavirus is expected to hamper the Box-Office collections of several movies, it does not seem like it will be any cause for concern for Baaghi 3.
According to a Box Office India Baaghi 3's first day collections were approximately ₹20-25 crores. The film has already released in almost every single screen and premium single screen. Business analyst Taran Adarsh had previously tweeted that the booking for Baaghi 3 already started since March 1, 2020.
In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also called Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 to be Summer2020’s first big-budget film. Furthermore, Taran Adarsh also highlighted that the Baaghi franchise has previously “reaped a harvest at the BO”. He concluded his tweet by stating that the franchise’s history has set some sky-high expectations from Baaghi 3.
As #Baaghi3 commences advance bookings today - several days prior to its release - one awaits the response to the first biggie of #Summer2020... #Baaghi - the brand - has reaped a harvest at the BO in the past... Naturally, the expectations from #Baaghi3 are sky-high. pic.twitter.com/P3L7MYrmWe— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020
In his latest tweet, Taran Adarsh also talked about Baaghi 3 and its screen count. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that Baaghi 3 is releasing in 4400 screens in India. He further added that Baaghi 3 is releasing in 1100 screens overseas. Taran Adarsh then tallied the number of screens and said that the screen count of 5500 is currently actor Tiger Shroff’s biggest release to date.
#Baaghi3 screen count...#India: 4400#Overseas: 1100— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2020
Worldwide total: 5500 screens
⭐ Biggest release of #TigerShroff.
