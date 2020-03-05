Shaan Comments On Baaghi 3's Dus Bahane 2.0, As The Orignal Was Sung By Him

The release of the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 is just around the corner. The film marks the third instalment of the blockbuster Baaghi franchise and alongside Shroff also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. As soon as the trailer of Baaghi 3 was released by the makers, it started trending on social media. Not just the trailer, but the songs too from the movie have been loved by the masses, especially the remake of the iconic song Dus Bahane from the movie Dus. The song is originally sung by Shaan. The remake of the song is titled Dus Bahane 2.0 and is sung by Vishal and Shekhar. Recently, Shaan gave his opinion about the remake.

Shaan thinks that the decision of remaking Dus Bahane was premature

In an interview with an online portal, Shaan gave his opinion on Dus Bahane 2.0. The singer stated that he is happy that his voice is still on the song because most recreations have new voices. He added that because of remakes, people forget the original singers and imagine the new voices. However, this is not the case with Dus Bahane 2.0 as the makers decided to retain both Shaan and KK's voice in the song and Shaan thinks that now the song will remain theirs forever.

Elaborating more about his opinion on the remake, Shaan said that he thinks that it makes good business sense for music companies as the song has a recall value. He further added that they consider a generation is changing every 8 years. However, he thinks that the song though was just bout 14-15 years old and It is not even a generation old. Shaan also thinks that most people know the original version anyway and feels that it was a little too premature to bring the song back. He concluded his statement by saying that there was not much change in the song so, it is a win-win situation for everyone. Talking about the film, Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the silver screens on March 6, 2020.

