Interesting Facts About Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' And 'Baaghi 3'; Read

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest Bollywood actors in today's generation. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. She is currently on cloud nine after the success of her recent film, Street Dancer 3D alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

Some of the actor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha is currently looking forward to her upcoming movie, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. Shraddha and Tiger have also appeared together in the first part of the Baaghi franchise, in 2016. Here are some of the interesting facts about Baaghi and Baaghi 3 that you would love to know. Read ahead to know more-

Interesting facts about Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi and Baaghi 3

Baaghi

Baaghi is reportedly based on Anil Kapoor and Madhuri's Hindi movie, Tezaab (1988) as the two movies share heavy similarities.

The concept of the film is loosely based upon the Indian movie Varsham (2004) and Indonesian movie The Raid: Redemption (2011).

Sudheer Babu’s voice was dubbed by a dubbing artiste.

The little boy's dialogue "ya ya" was inspired by the little boy in the movie Hatya (1988).

Baaghi (2016) shares its name with two other Hindi-Language films. The first was Baaghi: A Rebel for Love (1990) starring Salman Khan, and the second was Baaghi (2000) starring Sanjay Dutt.

Baaghi was director, Sabbir khan's second collaboration with Tiger Shroff, after Tiger’s debut movie, Heropanti (2014).

Baaghi 3

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff, the real father-son duo will be seen in this film together for the first time. In fact, the two will be reportedly playing as father-son on screen as well.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced the film before the release of Baaghi 2 (2018).

Even though Riteish Deshmukh is 12 years older than Tiger Shroff, speculation are rife that he will be playing the role of Tiger's younger brother in the film.

Initially, Riteish Deshmukh was roped in to play a negative role in the film.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar's name was also speculated to play the main villain.

Armaan Kohli was also roped for the negative role.

Director Ahmed Khan will be directing Satish Kaushik for the first time, with whom he worked as a child artist in Mr India (1987).

