Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor Rock Their Promotional Looks For 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Baaghi 3. Apart from their acting prowess, both the stars are hailed by fans for their splendid fashion sense. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have time and given fans major fashion goals. Recently they were seen impressing their fans with their formal look during the promotions of Baaghi 3.

ALSO READ| Shraddha Kapoor Praises Tiger Shroff's First Look Posters Of 'Heropanti 2'; See Post

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of her with Tiger Shroff. In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen sporting a sea-green blazer which she paired with matching pants. The blazer features a belt. Shraddha Kapoor teamed her outfit with nude statement heels. Sleek hair left open completed this gorgeous look of Shraddha Kapoor.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff looks dapper in beige blazer and pants. Tiger Shroff opted for a blue shirt to go with it. He accessorised his look with formal shoes and sunglasses. In the picture, both are gazing at each other.

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s post here:

ALSO READ| Riteish Deshmukh Shares A 'Baaghi 3' BTS Video Featuring Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff

About Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is jointly produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studious. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen essaying primary roles. Baaghi 3 is theatrically scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff Reveals His Diet Plan For Cheat Days And It's Not What You Would Expect

What is the plot of Baaghi 3 about?

Baaghi 3 is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil movie Vettai. The plot of Baaghi 3 is based on the lives of two brothers who share an unbreakable bond. The plot focuses on how one of the brother’s travel to Syria for some work and gets kidnapped by the insurgent groups. The other brother goes on a rampage to bring his brother back safely.

ALSO READ| Riteish Deshmukh Hilariously Photobombs Shraddha Kapoor During ‘Baaghi 3’ Promotion; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.