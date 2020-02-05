'Baaghi 3' Motion Poster Is Out; Check Tiger Shroff's Instagram Post

Tiger Shroff is all set for the release of his upcoming action thriller flick Baaghi 3, which is the third installment to his Baaghi franchise as the name suggests. Recently, the first motion poster of the film was released.

Baaghi 3 first motion poster released today

Fox Star Hindi took to its official social media handles to release the official poster of the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. In the photo, fans can see the character of Shroff facing army tanks and helicopters, which are in an all-out ‘War’ mode. The tagline on the photo read, “This time he is up against a nation.” The caption on the post read, “Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, up against a nation, RONNIE is back!”

It also states that the official Baaghi 3 trailer will be released on February 6, 2020. This has created an immense buzz among the fans of the actor. Here is the tweet by Fox Star Hindi.

Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram handle and posted the first motion poster of the film. The caption of the film read, "It’s been an incredible journey, but Ronnie's greatest battle is yet to be fought. Catch the explosive #Baaghi3, TRAILER TOMORROW AT 11 AM".

Within an hour, the post garnered over two lakh likes on the social media site. In the film, Tiger Shroff will be seen playing the role of Ranveer "Ronnie" Pratap Singh. It is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and distributed by Fox Star Studios. Here is the post by Shroff:

