Surajkund Mela Directions: How To Reach Surajkund Mela From Gurgaon

Described as 'a bonanza of vivid art, craft, music and dance, colourful ambience, and ethnic cuisines', Surajkund Mela 2020 is one of the most celebrated festivals of India, and every year it is being attended by millions of visitors, both Indian and foreign. It started back in 1987 and from then it has gone on to be one of the best. It is not just a platform for skilled craftsmen of India, but also a way of expressing one’s culture. It respects the old-age craft that bests machine products. Read on to know how to reach Surajkund Mela from Gurgaon.

READ | Karan Wahi Floods Instagram With Photos That Feature Him And THESE Cricketers

How to reach Surajkund Mela from Gurgaon?

To reach the Mela, one can use various ways, and the most prominent way of reaching the venue is by booking a cab online from Gurgaon. From Gurgaon to Surajkund Mela, the road is a bit tricky and tourists tend to get lost, so it is better to book a cab online if you are not aware of the locality. Avoid travelling alone.

READ | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For Feb 4: A Heavenly Sword Saves Aman And The Baby



Here is how to reach Surajkund Mela from Gurgaon:

Take a Metro from Gurgaon to Saket, which will cost around ₹40

Then, exit from the Gate Number 1., when you reach the Saket station

Take a bus from Saket Metro station to Surajkund Crossing Bus stop, and any bus going to Badarpur or Mayur Vihar will take you there in ₹10

From here you can take an e-Rickshaw, which will take you to your destination in ₹10

One can book a cab too, from Gurgaon, which will approximately cost around ₹250.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: The Star Is Back In Action With THESE Upcoming Projects

Every year the Surajkund Mela takes place at Faridabad, and is situated in a 40 acres’ area, and has over 1000 working huts. It is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority, in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture, External Affairs, Department of Tourism. Government of Haryana and Haryana Tourism Corporation are also associated with the art mela.

READ | From 'Jane The Virgin' To 'The House Of Flowers': Top Binge-worthy Telenovelas On Netflix

