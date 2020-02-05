Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For Feb 4: A Heavenly Sword Saves Aman And The Baby

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is a TV show that airs on Star Plus. It is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain and features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. Here's what happened in the latest episode of the show.

In the last episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Aman and the baby were about to be sucked into the cave which has black magic performed on it to kill the two. Aliya and Roshni were scared for their lives but could not stop this from happening.

All of a sudden a magic sword came from the heavens and destroyed the cave and its magic. The narrator explained that Aman is not an ordinary Jinn and that he is the Emperor of all the Jinn, and no black magic can hurt him.

Aliya came and took the baby from Aman, and thanked him. Aman’s mother was heartbroken that she cannot get her powers back. The four of them came back and were trying to figure out what had happened, and Roshni stated that there are dark forces behind this.

Aman blamed Roshni for her careless behaviour as she had left the baby alone in the first place. He then escorted Aliya to her room, leaving Roshni broken hearted and in tears.

Roshni was then seen sitting in the garden and is approached by Aliya who tried hard to hurt Roshni with her sharp words. But Roshni stated that she has not even started the battle, and now that she will begin it Aliya should be scared. Roshni demonstrated that she too has magic, and flowers started to float and bloom around her.

The two confronted each other and told each other that they both are ‘Aayanas’. Where Roshni is a force of good, Aliya stated that she is the wicked one.

Rubina accused Parveen of being a ‘Sifrit’ and she agreed with it but stated that she has lost her powers. As the two were confronting each other, Aliya and Roshni were also seen confronting each other, in a stand-off. In the end, Aliya appeared in front of Roshni and Aman, in a bride’s dress.

