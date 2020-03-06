Ayesha Shroff Reviews Son Tiger Shroff's Performance In 'Baaghi 3', Says 'Jaan Laga Diya'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to steal the hearts of the audience and fans with his recent release Baaghi 3. One of the much-awaited films of 2020, Baaghi 3, has hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. The action-drama opened with a positive response from the critics and the audience. Apart from the critics and the audience, Tiger Shroff was also praised by his mother Ayesha Shroff too. She penned a heartfelt note for her 'Baaghi' son.

Interestingly, Ayesha Shroff has shared a childhood picture of Tiger Shroff. The Student Of The Year 2 actor looks adorable in the picture, sporting a white t-shirt with a print of Lion King. Under the picture, Ayesha Shroff wrote a heartfelt note for Tiger and the cast of Baaghi 3. Pouring her love on son Tiger Shroff she wrote that, 'God bless you my Baaghi!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I have no words to tell you how proud you make me❤️❤️❤️❤️'.

Further, her caption read, 'God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3!!!!'. Giving a brief of the performance of Tiger and the film, she added that, 'you have never seen action like this in Hindi cinema!!!! Jaan laga diya to give you a spectacle!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️'. She also tagged the lead cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande along with the makers of the film. Many users flooded the comments section with warm wishes for Tiger Shroff.

Talking about the film, Baaghi 3 is a high octane action film about a man who goes beyond the limits to save his brother. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan under the production banner of Nadiadwala and Grandsons. According to a film analyst, Baaghi 3 is the biggest release of Tiger Shroff.

