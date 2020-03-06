Baaghi 3: Taran Adarsh Calls It A 'Well-packaged Mass Entertainer That Will Roar At BO'

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment in the Baaghi series and is a Hindi remake of Tamil film, Vettai. Baaghi 3 released in theatres on March 6th, 2020 and here is the review of the film as quoted by film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. Read on to know how the action-thriller film was received.

Cast and Crew of 'Baaghi 3'

Director: Ahmed Khan

Screenplay: Farhad Samji

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Chunky Pandey.

Genre: Action/Thriller

Date Release: March 6th, 2020

Duration: 3 hours

Movie verdict

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the movie is an entertainer and he has given it 3.5 stars. The critic has posted on his social media accounts saying that the film, Baghi 3 will roar at the Box Office and the unique selling point of the movie is its action scenes.

He has appreciated the performance put up by the entire cast and has called Tiger Shroff the soul and one-man army in the movie. Taran Adarsh has predicted this film to be another hit from the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan.

Plot

The plot of the movie revolves around two brothers, Ronnie and Vikram who share an unbreakable bond. Between the two, Ronnie has always been the one to come to the rescue of Vikram whenever he fell in trouble.

Vikram has to travel to Syria where he gets abducted by ISIS. This event was witnessed by Ronnie on a video call so he sets on a mission to destroy everyone who stands in the way of Vikram’s safety. Ronnie goes on a rampage of destructions and is ready to fight independently against an entire country.

