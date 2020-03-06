"Don’t Have To Tweak Much": Tiger Shroff On His Physique For 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff is one of the most renowned actors in Bollywood when it comes to action-packed thrillers. Over the years the actor has starred in several blockbusters, with his most recent outing being War which proved to be a huge hit. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff says "I don’t have to tweak much" about his physique for Baaghi 3

Ever since the trailer dropped on YouTube, fans have marvelled at the physique Tiger has maintained for Baaghi. He is known for his acrobatic nuances and also for his dedication to staying in perfect shape. Fans love this aspect about Tiger, and therefore, anticipate the arrival of his next film. The makers of the film have even revealed that Tiger has performed most of the stunts himself and this has gotten fans even more excited to watch the film.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Tiger revealed that he does not change anything drastically to get into shape. He admitted that he follows his daily routine and that pretty much keeps him in good shape. This did not come as a surprise to many fans as he is constantly seen in the gym as per his Instagram posts. Tiger's fans even say that his enthusiasm motivates them to push forward and be better themselves.

Baaghi 3 hits theatres on Friday and many fans are expected to flock to theatres to watch the film. It was reported by an entertainment portal that a majority of the film was shot in Europe. Fans are excited to watch how this film turns out for Tiger after the smashing hit he delivered, that is War.

