Tiger Shroff Says He's Fine With Censorship As Long As It Doesn't Come Off As 'bullying'

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 released on the silver screen today i.e March 6, 2020. The third instalment in the Baaghi franchise has promised fans with a high-octane action flick with its trailer and has reportedly managed to entertain the audience. The film is reportedly being loved by ardent Tiger Shroff fans but it wasn't before the film ran into a controversy over censorship.

Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor's views on censorship in Baaghi 3

The trailer of the film showcased that Shraddha Kapoor's character in the film has a knack of spewing out abuses. But, she completes the abuse and instead uses the word 'beep' to complete. The censor board was reportedly concerned about the usage of such words and thus was asked to be chopped down from the film. When the cast of Baaghi 3 was seated in an interview with a leading news daily, they were asked about the censorship issues.

Shraddha Kapoor expressed that the words used in the film were not harsh abuses but rather tweaked words to bring out the humour in the film. She concluded saying that even if she was fine with the way film dealt with abuses, she has complete respect towards the decision made by the censorship board.

Tiger Shroff too was quick to state that the board has its reasons to cut off things they feel are insensitive. Tiger concluded saying that as far as censorship is carried out in a fair manner, it is fine. And it shouldn't come off as bullying and throwing around power.

