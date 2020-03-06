Tiger Shroff Makes Fan's Wish Come True, Dances With Him On 'Dus Bahane 2.0'

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 released on Friday. Recently, the Baaghi 3 actor made a sweet gesture for a fan and danced in one of his TikTok videos. The fan had one of the most adorable reactions to this kind gesture by Tiger Shroff. The Baaghi 3 actor danced on the film’s song Dus Bahane 2.0.

Tiger Shroff dances on Dus Bahane 2.0 for a fan

The newest rendition of Dus Bahane i.e. Dus Bahane 2.0 is being loved by the audience. Dus Bahane 2.0 has turned out to be another selling point for the movie Baaghi 3. The lead actors of the film i.e. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are currently enjoying the response to their film. One fan even got lucky and got to perform the film’s iconic track Dus Bahane 2.0 with Tiger Shroff himself.

Also read | 'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Expected To Have A Great Opening On Day 1

This fan recently bumped into Tiger Shroff and danced with the Baaghi 3 actor. In the video, the fan is dancing on Dus Bahane 2.0. He then went on to request Tiger Shroff to dance along with him. Tiger Shroff responded to the fan with an adorable smile. The Baaghi 3 actor then went to perform Dus Bahane 2.0’s signature step. Take a look at this entire interaction here.

Baaghi 3 is one of the first big-budget releases in 2020. The film marks the third instalment of the hit franchise. Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The songs from this movie have already become a massive hit among the masses. According to Box Office India, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 is expected to have ₹20-25 collection on its opening day.

Also read | Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani's Then And Now Picture With Team Will Leave You Stunned

According to the business analyst Taran Adarsh, Baaghi 3 is opening in 4400 screens in India. This instalment in the Baaghi franchise will be releasing 1100 screens overseas. This total screen number makes Baaghi 3 the biggest opening for any of Tiger Shroff’s films.

Also read | "Don’t Have To Tweak Much": Tiger Shroff On His Physique For 'Baaghi 3'

Also read | Ayesha Shroff Reviews Son Tiger Shroff's Performance In 'Baaghi 3', Says 'Jaan Laga Diya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.