Disha Patani Is Too Hot To Handle In 'Do You Love Me' From Baaghi 3, Say Fans

Bollywood News

Disha Patani appears in dance number titled 'Do You Love Me' from Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3'. Read to know what fans have to say about Disha's bold moves.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
disha patani

The latest song Baaghi 3 called Do You Love Me featuring Disha Patani is out! Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh is generating quite a buzz. Do You Love Me is a dance number featuring Disha Patani. It is sung by Nikita and music is by René Bendali. The track is a recreated version of Do You? By TroyBoi. Check out what the fans have said about the song.

Do You Love Me song reaction

Do You Love Me song video

Baaghi 3 is an action-thriller movie directed by Ahmed Khan. It is the third instalment in Baaghi franchise. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role as Ronnie in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will return to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second instalment. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
