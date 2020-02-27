Disha Patani Is Too Hot To Handle In 'Do You Love Me' From Baaghi 3, Say Fans

The latest song Baaghi 3 called Do You Love Me featuring Disha Patani is out! Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh is generating quite a buzz. Do You Love Me is a dance number featuring Disha Patani. It is sung by Nikita and music is by René Bendali. The track is a recreated version of Do You? By TroyBoi. Check out what the fans have said about the song.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shares Disha Patani's Still From 'Baaghi 3' Ahead Of New Song Launch, See Pic

Do You Love Me song reaction

#DoYouLoveMe is SENSTATIONAL , @DishPatani will set the screens on 🔥🔥 with her excellent dance moves & hotness . Hook line “ Do you love me” from The bendaly family track has been used brilliantly in the song.. Superb track & beats. Watch out #Baaghi3 https://t.co/2PJhqWLdT8 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 27, 2020

Also Read | Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' From 'Baaghi 3' Loved By Netizens

Also Read | Disha Patani's Best Scenes From 'Baaghi 2' That Give A Glimpse Of Her Superb Acting Skills

Do You Love Me song video

Also Read | Baaghi 3's 'Do You' With Disha Patani Copied? UK Artist TroyBoi 'dreams Of Sizable Cheque'

Baaghi 3 is an action-thriller movie directed by Ahmed Khan. It is the third instalment in Baaghi franchise. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role as Ronnie in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will return to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second instalment. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.