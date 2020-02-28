'Heropanti 2' Featuring Tiger Shroff Compared With Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' By Netizens

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will be seen against a nation in his upcoming film Baaghi. Tiger has recently announced his next which is Heropanti 2. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment banner.

The announcement was made with two posters of Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff is seen dressed in a suit with a gun in his hand. After seeing the posters, netizens started to compare it with Keanu Reeve in John Wick franchise. Netizens pointed out that the tagline and posters were also quite similar to John Wick 2 and 3. Check out a few responses.

Tiger is desi Keanu in Heropanti 2?

#Heropanti2

Seems like a Heropanti 2 posters copied from jhon wick pic.twitter.com/GoyBfXhckL — Mhd_achi (@mhd_achi) February 28, 2020

RIP #Bollywood creativity. Never understand why there is a trend of remakes or inspirations from other movies when we so many stories around.



Makers can invest in South Indian movies as they are giving quality content under controlled budget.#Heropanti2 #JohnWick pic.twitter.com/1yMu7qkAqO — Review-Man (@_Review_Man) February 28, 2020

Heropanti 2 posters

Heropanti 2 brings Tiger Shroff and Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment banner together for the fifth time. The films include Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and upcoming Baaghi 3. Heropanti will be the second franchise that Tiger will lead with Nadiadwala, after Baaghi franchise.

Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan. This marks the third venture of Tiger Shroff, Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. They previously worked together in Baaghi 2 and the upcoming Baaghi 3. Kriti Sanon was seen opposite Tiger in Heropanti, however, other cast and more details are yet to be revealed. Heropanti 2 is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

