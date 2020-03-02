Baaghi 3: CBFC Censors Shraddha Kapoor's Abuses, Close-up Body Shots Of Disha Patani

As the Bollywood film industry moves forward and brings in more and more new ideas, the Central Board of Film Certification is getting stricter with their scrutiny. Instead of waiting for the CBFC to beep the cuss words, the makers of the movie Baaghi 3 played a smart move by making actor Shraddha Kapoor utter the half of the abusive word and then finish it with the word ‘beep’. But it seems that this also did not work well with the CBFC.

ALSO READ | 'Baaghi 3' Trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani In 'some Confusion' At Airport

Baaghi 3 faces CBFC cuts

According to an article on a leading entertainment website, a source from the movie revealed that Shraddha Kapoor's character in the movie is shown to spew out abuses at any given time. The character does not say the entire word but beeps the abuse half-way.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' Poster Ridiculed For Being 'photoshopped From Baaghi 3’

There are also cuss words used that sound very similar to the original ones. The CBFC informed the makers that these will not be tolerated since the movie is meant for children as well as families. The board has also asked the makers to change these cuss words with non-sexually abusive words.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Shares A New Promo Video For Baaghi 3; WATCH It Here

Baaghi 3 was awarded U/A certificate by the CBFC, but only after the changes in the dialogues as well as in some visuals of the movie were made. Reportedly, a sequence in the movie features child violence. Thus, a disclaimer will be added at the beginning of the movie which will denounce violence against children. Reportedly visuals of a body getting burnt were reduced by 50%. According to reports, close-up shots of Disha Patani's body in the song Do You Love Me are also replaced with long shots. The length of the film, after various cuts, is 147 minutes.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff & 'Baaghi 3' Cast Show-off Their Quirky Dance Moves

Baaghi 3 release date

The movie Baaghi 3 will release on March 6. It stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma along with Shraddha Kapoor. It is directed by Ahmed Khan. Watch the trailer of the movie here:

ALSO READ | Whether TroyBoi Gets A Cheque From 'Baaghi 3' Team Or Not, His Net Worth Stands Tall

Image Source: Shraddha Kapoor & Disha Patani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.