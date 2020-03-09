'Baaghi 3': BTS Pics Of Tiger Shroff With Shraddha Kapoor And Vijay Varma

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 released on March 6, 2020, and since then the reviews of the films have been in splits as per many media reports. However, the cast of the film can finally relax after the continuous promotions and appearances at several events. Baaghi 3 cast members are closely knit as Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are close friends as per several media reports. Also, they spent a long time shooting for their film together in countries like Egypt, Serbia, Morocco and Turkey. Tiger Shroff fans are re-sharing a behind the scenes moment from the cast member's time together on set.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Expected To Have A Great Opening On Day 1

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and actor Vijay Varma were spotted for promotions together. The trio was also seen in a picture a taken at an unknown location on the sets of Baaghi 3. In the picture, Tiger Shroff looks caught off-guard. However, Vijay Varma and Shraddha Kapoor are all smiles. By the looks of the three, they seemed to be in a cold region, as they are wearing warm clothing and additionally covered with blankets. Shraddha Kapoor is even holding a hot bag while striking the pose. In the backdrop, crew members are taking a moment off. The building at the back looks like a mid-century rustic columned building.

Check out Baaghi 3 behind the scenes picture re-shared by fans

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Live Update:Tiger Shroff's Mass Entertainer Gets Mixed Responses From Netizens

Baaghi 3 reviews and performance

Baaghi 3 received a mix reviews after its release worldwide. A noted industry tracker called the film, ‘Entertainer’, in a one-word review. However, many film critics found the film poorly written. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmad Khan. The film minted well on the opening weekend that is a ₹ 53.83 Cr. The film is a big-budget one, bankrolled by a joint venture of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Fox Star Studios.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3': Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Sees A Massive Drop On Day 2, See Here

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Promote 'Baaghi 3' In Style; See Pics & Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.