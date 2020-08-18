Baahubali Movie Shooting Locations That Added To The Grandeur Of The Series

The Baahubali series proved to be two of the biggest hits for Indian Cinema. The visual spectacle that it created impressed fans all around the world. The movie series managed to transport viewers into a fantasy land which never existed in the first place. However, there have been some locations from the film which have been used as real places to shoot the film. People were amazed by the enormous beauty and the set design of the place. Thus, here are some Baahubali movie shooting locations.

Baahubali movie shooting location and other trivia about the film

Is Baahubali waterfall real? Take a look at Vazhachal Falls

After watching the first Baahubali film, the one question people had was, “Where is the waterfall shown in Baahubali?”. Thus the shot of the waterfalls was taken directly from a real place in Kerala called the Vazhachal Falls. The movie displayed a tall waterfall which goes all the way up to the kingdom Mahishmati. Vazhachal Falls was the place where those shots were taken and thus they have now become a popular tourist spot where fans of the Baahubali film often come along to watch the beauty of the waterfall.

Ramoji Film City

Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad has gotten quite popular after the release of Baahubali series. The place is huge filled with multiple sets and locations catering to various different projects. Thus certain scenes from Baahubali were shot at the Ramoji Film City. Ramoji Film City has still kept certain set pieces from the film which fans of the film often visit and click pictures with.

Western Ghats

The Western Ghats are also known as the Sahyadri Mountain range and a large portion of the film had been shot here. The backdrop of the mountain ranges and the lush greenery seen in the film have been taken from this location. According to many reports at that time, the cast and crew had difficulty shooting at this location due to the weather conditions. Despite all odds, the makers managed to get all the shots they required for the film.

Golconda Fort

The Baahubali movies have shot in some of the best locations which have been scouted well by their team. One such marvellous location comes from Telangana, with the Golconda Fort. The fort served as a set for many shootings and was even used as the Mahishmati kingdom. The Golconda Fort also served as the backdrop for some key scenes from time to time in the film.

