Adivi Sesh On His 'Baahubali' Days And SS Rajamouli: "There’s No Concept Of Compromise"

Adivi Sesh, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, spoke about his experience of working on the sets of Baahubali alongside the cast. The actor spoke about the things that he learnt on the sets. He shed light on the shooting process the crew would follow and the sheer brilliance of SS Rajamouli. Adivi Sesh also spoke about his takeaway from working on Baahubali. The actor also spoke about what he learnt while working on Baahubali despite his limited appearance in the film.

Adivi Sesh opens up about his experience while shooting for Baahubali

Adivi Sesh played the role of Bhalladeva’s obnoxious and cruel son. The actor spoke about how it was working on the set with actors like Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. He also mentioned that he used to watch SS Rajamouli like a hawk on the set for the 50 days that he was present on the set. In the interview, he mentioned that his biggest takeaway from working on the sets of Baahubali was to preserve emotions and to get the right expressions. He added that be it an actor or a writer, SS Rajamouli personally strived for getting things just right.

Adivi Sesh added that SS Rajamouli would not stop until he got the perfect shot and hence he had that to learn from the director. He continued to say that the director would never want to compromise during shots and thus strived for the absolute best when it came to shooting a scene. Adivi Sesh continued further to say that he was amazed by the dedication and the emotion the director put in for the scene of the film. He remarked that he did not have words to express or describe what it felt like, according to the entertainment news portal.

Adivi Sesh later spoke about his smash hit film Goodachari which completed two years. The film garnered him tremendous praise and appreciation from fans and critics. Thus speaking about it, Adivi Sesh said that the movie was one of the toughest and the most gruelling. However, he admitted that he was still quite satisfied with the film. He concluded the interview by saying that the film taught him to never stop dreaming.

